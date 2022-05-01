IU School of Medicine hosting free car seat clinic Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The IU School of Medicine says as many as 85 percent of car seats are misused. This week, they're teaming up with other organizations to offer free help with car seat and booster seat installation.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to teach parents and caregivers how to properly install their car seats to ensure the safety of their children.

The event is happening on Wednesday, May 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College in Parking Lot 9. The school is located at 108 West 28th Street in Indianapolis.

Car seats will be provided on a first come, first serve basis to children who need a seat. To receive a seat, the caregiver, child and vehicle must be present. Pregnant women in their third trimester are also eligible.

This year’s clinic will take place rain or shine, but will be canceled in the event of severe weather or emergency.