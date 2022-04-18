KIDZ BOP LIVE coming to Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want a summer concert that's "Good 4 U" and the whole family, you're in luck — KIDZ BOP LIVE is coming to Indianapolis.

The Kidz tour is making 28 stops across the country — including at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, August 20.

The show will also feature a Daddy Dance Off, which will give dads a chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time until April 21 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for everyone go on sale April 22 at 10 a.m.

KIDZ BOP says it has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.