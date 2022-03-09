Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library will be Indiana's first Literary Landmark

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis museum honoring the legacy of writer Kurt Vonnegut will soon make state history.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (KVML) will become Indiana's first Literary Landmark. The American Library Association recognizes locations as Literary Landmarks if they are tied to a literary figure or their work.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 from 12 - 4:30 p.m. The museum will have free admission and be open to the public. Advance registration is required.

Vonnegut lived in Indianapolis from 1922-1945. The dedication is part of the museum's yearlong celebration of the hundredth anniversary of Vonnegut's birth.

“Kurt said that what people liked about him was Indianapolis, and I can’t think of a better way to say happy 100 years, Kurt, than by bringing this designation to his hometown," KVML Founder and CEO Julia Whitehead said.

A time capsule and other activities will also be part of the ceremony and celebration.

Vonnegut wrote 14 novels, a play and dozens of essays before passing away on April 11, 2007.