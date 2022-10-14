Madam C.J. Walker Mural dedicated in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis legend Madam C.J. Walker is being immortalized in a mural on the intersection of Indiana and Senate avenues.

"Madam CJ Walker was the first self-made female millionaire in the country. And she made those millions right here in Indianapolis, Indiana," Kristian Stricklen, President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, said.

Walker built a legacy selling hair products for Black Women in the wake of the Civil War. Local artist Tasha Beckwith painted the mural.

"I just hope that it provides a sense of inspiration for people to follow their dreams, and also to recognize that you can start from humble beginnings, like she did, but you can achieve something with hard work," Beckwith said.

The mural is a part of the Bicentennial Legends series celebrating Hoosiers who have made history in the last 200 years.

"This recognition of her as a part of our civic public art landscape a mural, a signature mural honoring her is overdue. Her legacy in our city is phenomenal," Julie Goodman, president and CEO of Indy Arts Council said.

In August, the community raised more than $15,000 when the project needed additional funding. It shows the place that Walker holds in the hearts of Hoosiers. '

She didn't just build her own empire, she used the bulk of her fortune for the public good. She promoted education and taught other Black women to succeed in business.

City leaders gathered to dedicate the mural on Thursday. They hope it will stand forever to remind Hoosiers that they, too can build their own legacy.