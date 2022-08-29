Mayor Hogsett announces recipients of Youth and Young Adults Housing Grant

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant.

In a partnership, 91Place and VOICES Corp will receive more than $4 million over three years. The money will be used to provide youth and young adults with emergency and transitional housing. The program will also incorporate a multi-phased wraparound resident care program.

The grant program is part of Hogsett’s 3-year, $150 million violence reduction plan. It is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer community,” Hogsett said. “Today’s announcement represents a major investment in that approach, empowering young people with stable housing and connecting them with important resources. 91Place and VOICES have already worked miracles for young people in our city. I’m eager to see what they can do with this added support.”

91Place is located on the east side of Indianapolis. It provides transitional housing for youth for up to two years.

VOICES provides the relationships, resources, and opportunities for youth to heal, grow, and further their path towards economic self-sufficiency and civically engaged lives.

Partnering, the two will provide services and stable housing for people up to 24 years old with a high risk of exposure to the criminal justice system.

Along with housing, the program includes mental health assessments, physical health assessments, trauma-informed therapy, life coaching, arts programming, workforce readiness planning and case management.