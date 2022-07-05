INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Foundation announced 31 recipients of the first round of funding from the Elevation Grant Program.

The Elevation Grant Program, announced in March, aims to reduce crime across the city.

The grant program will invest $45 million in neighborhoods over the next three years.

That money will give funding to grassroots organizations across the city to address the root causes of violent crime.

Tuesday’s announcement spreads more than $4.3 million into the community for projects centered on empowering youth, mental wellness and restoration.

“Community organizations have never stopped doing the work to make our city stronger, safer, and more vibrant,” Mayor Hogsett said. “These resources will boost this great work even farther, empowering more neighbors than ever before while reducing the root factors of violence in our neighborhoods. This historic amount of funding is an investment that will pay off in the present as well as for decades to come.”

To see a full list of recipients from the first round of grants, click here.

Applications for the second round of grants began on July 1. More than $8.6 million is available with the second round of funding.

The program encourages organizations that are not 501(c)3s to partner with fiscal sponsors when applying. During the first round of funding, four grants were made possible through fiscal sponsorships.

The Indianapolis Foundation will host grant-making clinics on Thursday, July 7 and Thursday, July 14. The clinics will be held online here.

The deadline to apply for the second round of Elevation Grant Program funding is noon on Monday, Aug. 1.

Learn more and apply here.