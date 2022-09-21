Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. sustainable shrimp farm location

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.

Atarraya plans to invest up to $4.8 million in its facility, which will be located at 2075 S. Belmont Ave. That's on the southwest side near Kentucky Avenue and West Raymond Street.

The container-based shrimp farming operation will include about 20 Shrimpboxes. The company uses cargo containers and AI shrimp farming technology.

"The Shrimpbox automatic feeding system reduces labor hours and improves the growth scheme by dispensing the precise amount of feed needed at optimal times to avoid waste. Unlike traditional shrimp farming, Shrimpbox operates with zero water pollution, eliminates the need for antibiotics or chemicals and produces fresh, healthy shrimp anywhere," the company wrote in a news release shared by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).

The company plans to create up to 65 jobs by the end of 2025.

"We've spent the past decade developing the technology that will empower the future of aquaculture and realized that in order to unleash its true potential to feed the world, aquaculture must be local," said Daniel Russek, CEO and founder of Attaraya. "We are excited to start in the U.S. agriculture capital of Indiana, which we believe will rapidly become the nation's agtech capital."

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the IEDC committed an investment of up to $1 million in Atarraya through incentive-based tax credits and up to $50,000 in training grants. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning Atarraya is eligible to claim incentives once Indiana residents are hired and trained.