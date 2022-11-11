Mike Pence stopping in Indianapolis during new book tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence is returning to the Hoosier state.

He'll be at the Indiana Historical Society on Nov. 22 as part of the tour to promote his new autobiography "So Help Me God."

The event will begin with a book signing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center followed by remarks from Pence and a Q&A session.

Tickets are $25 per person for the program only or $50 for the program and a copy of the book. Tickets are available online.

Mike Pence served as the 48th Vice President of the United States (2017-2021), 50th Governor of Indiana (2013-2017) and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (2001-2013).