Monon Trail widening project kicks off

Provided Photo/Indy DPW
Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works break ground on the Monon Trail widening project between 14th and 56th streets. Construction is expected to be done by the end of 2022.
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Indianapolis biking and walking trail is getting an upgrade.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a project that will widen the Monon Trail between 14th and 56th streets.

Construction on the $1.65 million project could begin as early as next week and will be finished by the end of 2022.

Indy DPW says work on the most southern portion of the trail between 10th and 14th streets will be completed after North Split construction is finished.

Signs will be installed in the following areas to close trail segments and alert users of the detour:

  • from 16th to 22nd streets
  • from 25th to 28th streets
  • from Sutherland Avenue to E Fall Creek Parkway N Drive

DPW is continuing to work on efforts to widen the Monon Trail from 56th to 96th streets.

