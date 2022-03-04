Here's when Indianapolis streets closed by North Split construction will reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Downtown Indianapolis streets impacted by the North Split reconstruction project will remain closed longer than expected this month.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Thursday that the streets include Ohio Street, 10th Street and Market Street.

“It was determined that to maximize construction efforts it would be more efficient to leave some streets closed so work could continue now and reduce the frequency and duration of future closures,” an INDOT news release said.

RELATED | What the 18-month North Split closure means for Indy traffic | 'Under the highway': How interstates divided Indianapolis neighborhoods and displaced 17,000 people

Crews will continue working on overhead bridge demolition, structure excavation and pile driving during the closures.

Market Street, which is closed under I-65 between Davidson and Pine streets, is scheduled to reopen March 18. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is detoured to Washington Street.

10th Street is closed under Interstates 65 and 70 between College Avenue and Highland Avenue. It is expected to reopen March 25. Traffic currently detours to 16th Street.

Ohio Street is closed under I-65 between College Avenue and New York Street and should reopen on March 28 if weather allows. Eastbound traffic detours to New York Street.