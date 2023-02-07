New Indianapolis Public Library exhibit celebrates African American artists

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library's African American History Committee is celebrating the work of African American artists of all ages and art mediums.

A variety of art styles and written works are currently on display at Central Library for the 35th annual Meet the Artists exhibit.

Anthony Radford is the curator and founder of the exhibit. He was inspired by artist Joe Holiday to do the event.

"I'd been going to a lot of exhibits around town but didn't see a lot of people that looked like me and didn't see a lot of imagery of African-American artists. [Joe] was the first guy that painted kings and queens and ordinary Black people. His color was vivid and I was like a kid in a candy store running from window to window," Radford said.

Radford joined the Committee and created the first Meet the Artists exhibit.

"I'm just proud that I've been able to give creatives an opportunity and a space to express themselves. There's not a lot of places in Indianapolis, especially for Black artists and artists of color to express themselves," he said.

Multimedia artist Bruce Armstrong created the piece "Ain't I A Woman."

"I got intrigued with the history of African American women. I realized as the shoulders of men we're standing on, we're also standing some shoulders of women, of African-American women in terms of where we are now," Armstrong said.

The gallery is free and open to the public. It will be on display at the library through March 25. For more information, click here.