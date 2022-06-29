NewVista Behavioral Health announces expansion in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – NewVista Behavioral Health announced Tuesday it is expanding into Indiana with Ethan Crossing of Indianapolis.

The Ohio-based company is hoping to bring its leadership in developing and operating behavioral health hospitals and substance abuse rehabilitation centers to the Indianapolis area.

“We understand the need for specialized, evidence-based programming is so vital to a successful and sustainable recovery for many,” Isaac Rosedale, president and CEO of NewVista, said in a press release. “Hoosiers currently have limited resources, especially for those in rural Indiana, and that is why we are extremely proud to bring this all-encompassing addiction treatment and behavioral health campus to the area.”

They are planning on a $6 million renovation that will feature a 42-bed hospital and inpatient behavioral health unit as well as a 46-bed residential Substance Use Disorder unit.

The campus is intended to treat both mental health and substance use disorders and will have outpatient addiction treatment programs, according to NewVista.

NewVista said that the healing environment will serve adults and seniors and offer a care including:

Medication-Assisted Treatment

Therapeutic interventions that promote stress reduction

Recreational therapy

Expressive therapy

NewVista plans on accepting most forms of commercial insurance and Medicaid.

The campus is expected to open this summer.