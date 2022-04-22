No, it's not a UFO. Here's what was flying over central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you see some strange lights in the sky Thursday night over central Indiana?
No, it wasn't a UFO.
The line of bright objects was actually Space X's Starlink satellites.
Space X launched the satellites Thursday afternoon. It brings internet access to rural places across the globe.
The satellites are especially bright right now as they reach its final orbits.
No, that wasn't a string of UFOs you saw in the sky Thursday night! :flying_saucer: That was the Starlink satellites! They are responsible for bringing high-speed internet to different parts of the planet.— WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 22, 2022
(🎥: Taylor Ruhnow) pic.twitter.com/pfztP4mxpj
