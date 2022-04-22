No, it's not a UFO. Here's what was flying over central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you see some strange lights in the sky Thursday night over central Indiana?

No, it wasn't a UFO.

The line of bright objects was actually Space X's Starlink satellites.

Space X launched the satellites Thursday afternoon. It brings internet access to rural places across the globe.

John Raoux/AP A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites lifts off from space launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The satellites are especially bright right now as they reach its final orbits.