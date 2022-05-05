Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolisNorthwest Side

Actions

An early look into the new IMPD northwest district headquarters

WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall takes us inside the new headquarters of IMPD's Northwest District.
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 18:27:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officials believe their new headquarters will enhance police service to the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Inside IMPD Northwest District's new headquarters it looks much different than their old one.

The new building located at 4005 Office Plaza Blvd. will function not only as the headquarters for IMPD but also as a place for community members to meet.

Office spaces, a community room, holding area, storage areas and an interview room are just a few things the space has to offer.

IMPD Northwest Commander Lorenzo Lewis said the new space is much more professional and will help keep officers motivated.

"We're right there and we're accessible to the wonderful people that live in those communities," Lewis said.

The building is located in the heart of their district, something Lewis said is important.

"I got like five major hot spots that I look at every day this is probably three or four minutes within distance from each and every one of those," Lewis said.

The new headquarters is near the Lafayette Square Mall, another part of that neighborhood being redone.

The grand opening will be Monday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!