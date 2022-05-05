An early look into the new IMPD northwest district headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officials believe their new headquarters will enhance police service to the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Inside IMPD Northwest District's new headquarters it looks much different than their old one.

The new building located at 4005 Office Plaza Blvd. will function not only as the headquarters for IMPD but also as a place for community members to meet.

Office spaces, a community room, holding area, storage areas and an interview room are just a few things the space has to offer.

IMPD Northwest Commander Lorenzo Lewis said the new space is much more professional and will help keep officers motivated.

"We're right there and we're accessible to the wonderful people that live in those communities," Lewis said.

The building is located in the heart of their district, something Lewis said is important.

"I got like five major hot spots that I look at every day this is probably three or four minutes within distance from each and every one of those," Lewis said.

The new headquarters is near the Lafayette Square Mall, another part of that neighborhood being redone.

The grand opening will be Monday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.