Notices given at OYO Hotel, city helps 16 families with rental assistance so far

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents say owners are on-site at the OYO Hotel handing notices out that say, "We are closing the OYO Hotel for renovation. We would like to give a two week notice to everyone who is staying here. Please evict the Hotel at your earliest convenience. If you are in need of a place to stay then we can accommodate you at different locations."

Residents are offered a rate of $299.99 plus tax a week of $59.99 plus tax daily at other Indianapolis sites including:

FairBridge Inn Express on South 602 East Thompson Road

Motel 6 on 4585 S Harding Street

FairBridge Inn Express Northwest on 9251 Wesleyan Road

The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety told WRTV at one o'clock today that notices hadn't gone out yet.

Nearly two weeks ago, the owner tried to evict more than three dozen people staying there without giving notice. This unfolded during excessive heat indices.

Multiple agencies stepped in to help.

"This was a huge community effort and there are a lot of families at this hotel that had been living there weeks, months, years and so I think with the heat wave we were experiencing when the electricity was turned off, it was critical that we got the electricity back on and these folks didn't become homeless because once someone becomes homeless it becomes even more difficult for them to find shelter," Administrator of Homelessness and Eviction Prevention, Andrew Merkley said.

So far, the IOPHS says it has helped 16 families sign up for Indy rental assistance.

Merkley says the city is working with the John Boner Center to expedite the process and have those rent checks cut in the next couple of weeks.

"I want everyone there at the hotel to know we are continuing to work hard to get them connected to resources that they can use in the next step of their housing journey, and we will continue to work with them and the landlord and figure out the best solution for them," Merkley said.

He encourages those who still need assistance to apply online at Indyrent.org or reach out to Horizon House and Hawthrone Community Center for more resources.