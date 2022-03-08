Petite Chou donating 100% of Wednesday evening profits to help Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis restaurant owner says she's heartbroken by what's going on in Ukraine and wanted to find a way to help.

On Wednesday, Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar, located at 823 Westfield Boulevard, will donate 100% of its dinner proceeds to UNICEF's "Protect the Children."

"Our hearts broke and we just needed to feel like we had a little control and could do something to help people," Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc founder and president, said. "It doesn't matter that they're across the world and that we don't know anyone; we just are so moved by the events of the world."

Reservations are being taken for dinner, which starts at 5 p.m. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For those who can't make the event, Hoover is encouraging people to donate to UNICEF or other organizations helping Ukrainians.

