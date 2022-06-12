Pride Parade and Fest returns in person after 2-year break

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Festival and Parade returned in person Saturday after a multi-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 50,000 festival-goers enjoyed shows from drag queens and DJs as well as games, food and other entertainment in Military Park.
Prior to the festival, the traditional parade took place along Mass Ave. in downtown Indianapolis with thousands lining the street to cheer and celebrate acceptance and equality.
TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death