Purple Line construction to close Sherman Drive for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning September 12, Sherman Drive between 34th Street and 46th Street on the northeast side of the city as IndyGo Purple Line construction continues.

The closure is expected to last about two weeks, according to IndyGo.

North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection. The 38th Street westbound lane and intermittent side street closures for the 130-day Keystone to Emerson avenues closure are expected to continue through November.

Motorists will be required to detour around the closures using 46th Street, Emerson Avenue, 34th Street and Keystone Avenue.

IndyGo Routes 5 and 39 westbound will be detoured around the closure and temporary stops implemented wherever it’s safe to do so. Route 5 will use 37th, Denny and 36th streets. Route 39 westbound will use Emerson Avenue, 34th Street and Keystone Avenue. Route 39 eastbound will continue to use 38th Street.

Construction on the Purple Line is expected to take two years and is scheduled to open for service in 2024. The line will run 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence.