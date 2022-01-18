Republican Cyndi Carrasco to run for Marion County Prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — A state attorney who led investigations into white-collar crime and served as deputy general counsel to Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that she is running for Marion County Prosecutor.

Cyndi Carrasco, 41, filed as a Republican for the May primary election with hopes of running against Democratic incumbent Ryan Mears in November.

"The prosecutor is the top public safety official in the county," Carrasco said in a statement. "My years of public service have prepared me, and I am ready to lead and to be the partner that the courts, law enforcement, and community stakeholders need to make Indianapolis a safer city."

Carrasco was the state’s second inspector general and recently resigned her position Holcomb’s deputy general counsel to focus on the race.

She is currently the only Republican candidate to announce a run for prosecutor.

Carrasco announced her candidacy weeks after Indianapolis finished 2021 with a record 221 homicides. Mears has also faced questions about his handling of red flag cases in the wake of the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in April 2021 that left eight people dead and several others injured.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, while the Marion County Republican Party will slate its preferred nominee on Saturday, Feb. 5.