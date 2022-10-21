Riley Hospital hosting Saturday event recognizing pregnancy, infant loss

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indiana University Health, one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage.

To help support families during October, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Riley Children's Health Pathways to Hope is hosting its first Light the Night program on Saturday, Oct. 22.

At the event, there will be a candle light ceremony and memorial for bereaved families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.

"There are too many moms who have said 'we just can't go on anymore.' I don't want to hear that; I don't want these moms to feel alone," Rebekah Delaney, clinical coordinator for perinatal infant loss at Riley Hospital for Children, said. "There is hope and support."

The event is free, but registration is encouraged. It is happening at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

To register and to see the whole evening schedule, click here.