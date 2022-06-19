Watch
Second Helpings graduates 149th class

WRTV's Kelsey Anderson reports on a very special graduation ceremony at Second Helpings.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jun 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For seven weeks, Valery Ndakize has been preparing to get his food service career started.

Second Helpings graduated its 149th class Friday — a class of one. The group helps unemployed and underemployed Central Indiana adults learn skills to succeed in food service careers.

Ndakize, known as Val, is originally from Congo. His family sought refuge in Rwanda because of the war. Val moved to the United States in 2014.

"When I come here, I say I want to go back to school, you know, but it wasn't easy because you know my English is not good," Ndakize said. "Second Helpings, it's a blessing."

Through the program, Ndakize got to feed his passion for cooking. He tells WRTV that one day, he may think of opening his own restaurant.

