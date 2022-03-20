Seed library returns to Indianapolis Public Library branches

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring has sprung, and the Indianapolis Public Library is ready to help get gardens started by offering free vegetable, herb and flower seeds.

Beginning March 21, library visitors can check out and take home the seeds to grow their own food. The program started in 2014.

You can check out seeds at the following branches: Beech Grove, College Avenue, Decatur, East 38th Street, Garfield Park, Glendale, Haughville, Lawrence, Nora, Pike, Southport, Spades Park, West Perry, Franklin Road, Outreach, Wayne and West Indianapolis.

IndyPL’s Seed Library 2022 Core Collection:

Flowers

Coneflowers

Marigold, Brocade Mix

Milkweed

Nasturtium

Sunflower, Sunseed

Herbs

Basil, Genovese

Basil, Thai

Cilantro, Calypso

Dill, Dukat

Garlic Chives, Chinese Leeks

Oregano

Sage

Vegetables

Beans, Green, Bush Provider

Beans, Green, Pole

Carrots, Scarlet Nantes

Collard Greens

Cucumber, General Lee

Lettuce, Leaf, Allstar Gourmet

Lettuce

Kale, Red Russian

Pea, Bistro

Peas, Oregon Sugar Pod

Peppers, Jalapeno, Traveler Strain

Peppers, Sweet Bell, Calif Wonder

Pumpkin, New England Pie

Radish, French Breakfast

Spinach, American

Squash, Butternut, Waltham

Squash, Zucchini, Dunja

Swiss Chard

Tomato, Heirloom

Tomato, Matt's Wild Cherry