Seed library returns to Indianapolis Public Library branches

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring has sprung, and the Indianapolis Public Library is ready to help get gardens started by offering free vegetable, herb and flower seeds.
Beginning March 21, library visitors can check out and take home the seeds to grow their own food. The program started in 2014.
You can check out seeds at the following branches: Beech Grove, College Avenue, Decatur, East 38th Street, Garfield Park, Glendale, Haughville, Lawrence, Nora, Pike, Southport, Spades Park, West Perry, Franklin Road, Outreach, Wayne and West Indianapolis.
IndyPL’s Seed Library 2022 Core Collection:
Flowers
Coneflowers
Marigold, Brocade Mix
Milkweed
Nasturtium
Sunflower, Sunseed
Herbs
Basil, Genovese
Basil, Thai
Cilantro, Calypso
Dill, Dukat
Garlic Chives, Chinese Leeks
Oregano
Sage
Vegetables
Beans, Green, Bush Provider
Beans, Green, Pole
Carrots, Scarlet Nantes
Collard Greens
Cucumber, General Lee
Lettuce, Leaf, Allstar Gourmet
Lettuce
Kale, Red Russian
Pea, Bistro
Peas, Oregon Sugar Pod
Peppers, Jalapeno, Traveler Strain
Peppers, Sweet Bell, Calif Wonder
Pumpkin, New England Pie
Radish, French Breakfast
Spinach, American
Squash, Butternut, Waltham
Squash, Zucchini, Dunja
Swiss Chard
Tomato, Heirloom
Tomato, Matt's Wild Cherry