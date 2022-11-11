Remembering the Richmond Hill explosion 10 years later

INDIANAPOLIS — On this date at 11:10 p.m. ten years ago, an explosion in a home rocked the Richmond Hill neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis.

The explosion killed Jennifer and Dion Longworth, who lived next door.

33 homes were damaged in the blast and seven people suffered non-fatal injuries. Thirty houses would eventually be torn down.

Some neighbors have stayed in Richmond Hill since that day.

Watch in the video player above as Rafael Sanchez travels back to the neighborhood to talk to those still around.