Perry Township student stunned by Taser during fight after homecoming dance

Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 18, 2022
SOUTHPORT — A fight in the parking lot following the Southport High School homecoming dance led to a student being tased by a Perry Township police officer.

According to a spokesperson for Perry Township Schools, at the conclusion of the homecoming dance, a fight in the parking lot was initiated by a student not enrolled in a Perry Township school.

In the aftermath, with the assistance of Southport police breaking up the fight, a Perry Township officer used a Taser on a student.

The tasing of the student-led to rumors of shots fired, according to the township. They say that rumor is not true.

The school’s spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are grateful for Perry Police Department officers, who did an incredible job of swiftly handling this incident. Perry Township Schools has zero tolerance for violence. Safety continues to be our top priority.”

