Speedway artist inviting community to help paint new mural

SPEEDWAY — The month of May brings visitors, excitement and of course racing to Speedway. This year, a new mural will arrive, too.

Artist Andrea Townsend is working on a paint by numbers mural on Main Street near the Barbecue and Bourbon restaurant. She's inviting the community to help.

"I'm doing the painterly parts, the more specific stuff. We're gonna get all these shapes like color blocked so that people can come in and fill them in," Townsend said. "They're planning on having it here for a long time so people in the community can come."

The mural will be called "The Spirit of Community." Painting continues through Tuesday and you can sign up for a time here.