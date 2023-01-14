Troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes sold to new ownership

INDIANAPOLIS — After lawsuits and months of residents being at risk of having their utilities shut off, some Indianapolis apartment complexes have been sold to new management.

The mandatory legal deal was part of a three way lawsuit by the City of Indianapolis, Attorney General's Office and Citizens Energy.

The deal means residents at Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, Covington Square and Berkley Commons won't have to move.

Berkley Commons sold last month and the city announced the sale of the other three properties on Friday.

“The sale of these buildings is a victory for tenants, who too often faced the threat of eviction because of an irresponsible landlord," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. "The City of Indianapolis will continue to do whatever is in our power to protect tenants and families.”

New management with no ties to previous owners must take over.

In February, the city paid $850,000 to restore services for residents at Capitol Place and Berkley Commons. The water had been shut off after the owners failed to pay Citizens, even though landlords at both complexes had been collecting utility bill money from tenants.

"JPC is a nonprofit organization. They promised to provide housing under that status. They delivered inadequate substandard housing and that's never the deal," Attorney General Todd Rokita said in September.

