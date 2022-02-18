Indianapolis, Citizens Energy reach agreement to restore water for southside apartment residents

INDIANAPOLIS — The water is still off tonight at two southside apartment complexes, but residents are getting some relief.

On Friday the City of Indianapolis reached an agreement with Citizens Energy Group to restore water by midnight at Berkley Commons, 8201 Madison Ave. and Capital Place Apartments, 4100 Continental Ct., according to the office of Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Citizens Energy disconnected the water yesterday at both complexes due to large unpaid bills by their property management company.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement to restore service to tenants. By working with the Marion County Public Health Department, partners, and the community we will ensure residents have access to basic services and stable housing moving forward. The City of Indianapolis plans to use every resource at our disposal to hold the property owner of these complexes responsible for putting tenants in these harmful and dangerous conditions," Hogsett said in a statement.

Today, the Marion County Public Health Department arranged to have 150 porta-potties, 70 sinks and up to 50 hand sanitizing stations brought in.

Citizens Energy is standing by to reconnect the water, but so far no there has been no payment from the property management company.

Citizens Energy previously said Capital Place residents could have their gas turned off.

Although a moratorium is in place until March 15 preventing agencies from shutting off utilities, there are exceptions. It can be shut off for Capital Place residents because it is included in their rent and is not being paid through assistance, said Citizens Energy spokesman Dan Considine.

An inspection by the Health Department Thursday found that the property management company is in violation of Chapter 10 of the Code of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

The company received two sets of orders to correct each violation for both properties. According to the orders, failure

to correct the violations on or before Saturday will result in a fine of up to $2,500 per violation.