Water and gas shut off at Indianapolis apartments due to unpaid bills by management

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at two apartment complexes on the south side of Indianapolis have had their water and gas shut off due to unpaid bills by their property management company.

Citizens Energy on Thursday afternoon disconnected water at Berkley Commons, 8201 Madison Ave., and water and gas at Capital Place Apartments, 4100 Continental Ct.

Citizens Energy told WRTV the management property sent a few emails including around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, but did not arrange a payment plan.

Citizens Energy says shutting off residents' water isn’t something they want to do but are forced to due to high bills.

This story will be updated.