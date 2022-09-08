Agreement reached: Utilities at 4 Indianapolis apartment complexes will not be shut off

INDIANAPOLIS — An agreement has been reached with JPC Affordable Housing.

Utility bills for Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing now total $1.9 million dollars.

Sources says utilities for residents at the four Indianapolis apartment complexes will not be shut off.

Residents were facing a shut off date for Sept. 30, if an agreement wasn't reached.

The Attorney General’s Office has also reached an agreement forcing the property owners to sell.

Last week, the City of Indianapolis reached a settlement with the owners.

The terms of the settlement, require that JPC Affordable Housing and Berkley Commons LLC sell the properties — Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing — and bring in new landlords.

The settlement states that upon the sale of the Capital Place property, JPC Affordable Housing must pay the city of Indianapolis and Marion County $125,000. Following the payment of all debts, collections and obligations, the property group is expected to pay the county up to an additional $600,000.

The city and Attorney General's lawsuits are in conjunction with the suit Citizens Energy Group filed in April.

The city paid Citizens Energy Group $850,000 in back-due water bills in February in order to get the water turned back on for residents at both apartment complexes. The water had been shut off after the owners failed to pay Citizens, even though landlords at both complexes had been collecting utility bill money from tenants.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Lucas Gonzalez contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.