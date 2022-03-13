Vigil, balloon release honors 14-year-old homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — After 14-year-old Da’Vonta White was killed, his family has been struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“He had a smile that would brighten up the room. He was a fixer. He liked to fix things. He used to go out and break things just so he could fix them,” says his cousin, Lashanna Thompson.

CREDIT: White Family

White and his friend, 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson, were killed in Dubarry Park on March 7.

“Please, please keep my cousin in prayer, please. Because, like I said, her smile is never going to be the same,” asks Thompson, referring to White’s mother.

The family released balloons in honor of White on Saturday during a vigil at Dubarry Park.

“To know that this is the last spot where your loved one laid, it's hard. I'm trying to keep it together. It's hard,” said Thompson.

PREVIOUS: ‘Every day it’s a killing’: Family of teen killed in shooting pleas for justice

Some who attended the vigil knew the ache of losing a child to gun violence and wanted to show support. Many spoke about how to stop the killings.

“I just want to reach out to the community. Da'Vonta is gone. But we don't want him to be gone in vain. We need to get together and save our kids. We need to save our babies. It was 14, 15 year old boys,” said Thompson. “We need the parents to look through the phone. Look through their Facebooks. Look through their Instagrams. Look through the other accounts that they have. Pay attention. There's always a sign.”

PREVIOUS: Indy teens gather for 'Barbershop Talks' in wake of double shooting that left two boys dead

IMPD is investigating the case. The family has faith that the killer will be caught, but says that will require people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

