Want to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Indianapolis? Here's what you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — You have probably dodged a few potholes if you drive in or around Indianapolis.

Damage to your car can get pricey when it comes to repairs, so what can you do to have the city fit the bill?

First, the city has to have known about the pothole prior to you hitting it, and have had a "reasonable" amount of time to make the repair.

The chances of getting reimbursed are very slim. In 2020, only 16 of the 251 claims made were paid out. 2019 was even lower, with 12 of the 169 claims rewarded.

Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works say the office has filled over 99,000 potholes this year, received 17,716 service requests, and have resolved 8,663 of those.

The city also says it has used 2,140 tons of asphalt this year.

These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind:



File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or call at 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.



To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.