'We are still open to serve': Staff at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services hand out Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS — For many on Thanksgiving, it’s a time spent with family and loved ones and for some, it’s a day to give back.

“We are giving back to the community in partnership with The Mozel Sanders Foundation,” Nicole Fields with Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Service said.

On Thanksgiving, the staff at the funeral home handed out meals to those in need. They are also working to keep James D. Dixon III’s memory alive.

“Many times, with a small business, people assume when the owner dies, for whatever reason, the business dies with him or her,” Fields said. “Dixon Memorial Chapel is here, and we are still open to serve."

James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked in August.

A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. He also helped plow snow for those in his community for a decade.

The funeral home served people like Michael Massey. Massey then delivered the meals to people out in the community.

“Think about somebody isn’t in a position to do that – that need a little help but they are too proud to ask you,” Massey said.

Larry Nellum, who has called Indianapolis home for his entire life, was one of the meal recipients.

“It’s hard out here, you know what I’m saying?” Nellum said.

Between Massey, The Mozel Sanders Foundation and Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Service, they are working to give back.

“It’s a helping hand for the community,” Massey said.