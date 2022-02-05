Indianapolis funeral director gives back by clearing snow from peoples' homes

INDIANAPOLIS — You can usually find James D. Dixon III working as an experienced funeral director, but on Friday he is hard at work, making sure people like Brenda Bullocks-Fox can get out of their homes safely.

Bullocks-Fox, a resident of the city's north side, said she had been stuck at home for the past three days and was "ready to get out" when Dixon III came to her aid.

Dixon III, owner of Dixon Memorial Chapel, has been plowing homes for more than 10 years.

“We are offering a service to our family our community in a time of need,” Dixon III said.

“Not many people can get around in eight or nine inches of snow, so we have an opportunity to provide a service," Dixon III added.

It’s a side business for the veteran — but it’s also a way to give back to those in need.

“We get an opportunity to help in times of need and one of the other good things is that if it doesn’t snow, everybody wins,” Dixon III said.

That’s where people like come in Bullocks-Fox come in. Dixon III has been plowing her home for the last three years.

“He takes out the time to do nursing homes, a lot of older peoples homes, and he’s very efficient and he’s prompt and he’s on time,” Bullocks-Fox said.

Dixon III has been plowing residential areas since 2 a.m. Friday.

“There are a lot of folks who just don’t have and if I’m already in the area why not,” Dixon III added.

He does make a small profit but at the end of the day, it's not all about the money.

“We get an opportunity to serve during the snow then we get an opportunity to serve at a family's most critical time of need when a death occurs. We have to give in order to receive," Dixon III said.