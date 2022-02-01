Winter storm could impact IndyGo service this week

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo warned riders Monday night that this week’s winter storm could lead to significant service impacts.
The transit company said riders should wear warm, highly visible clothing so bus drivers can see them at bus stops.
People should leave extra travel time to and from their destination.
IndyGo posts service delays on the IndyGo Rider Alerts Twitter page. They can also be found by texting your five-digit stop number to 463-208-4344.
TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows