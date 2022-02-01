Winter storm could impact IndyGo service this week

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo warned riders Monday night that this week’s winter storm could lead to significant service impacts.

The transit company said riders should wear warm, highly visible clothing so bus drivers can see them at bus stops.

People should leave extra travel time to and from their destination.

IndyGo posts service delays on the IndyGo Rider Alerts Twitter page. They can also be found by texting your five-digit stop number to 463-208-4344.