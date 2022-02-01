Watch
Winter storm could impact IndyGo service this week

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster
IndyGo bus gets stuck in the snow Tuesday morning.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 01, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo warned riders Monday night that this week’s winter storm could lead to significant service impacts.

The transit company said riders should wear warm, highly visible clothing so bus drivers can see them at bus stops.

People should leave extra travel time to and from their destination.

IndyGo posts service delays on the IndyGo Rider Alerts Twitter page. They can also be found by texting your five-digit stop number to 463-208-4344.

