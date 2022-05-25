Watch
Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan

Ahead of the Indy 500, the Indianapolis Zoo hosted its 43rd Zoopolis 500.
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 25, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Tortoises of all ages put on their checkered flag and name bag and "raced" to the finish line Wednesday at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Known as the greatest spectacle in tortoise racing, five radiated tortoises competed in front of a crowd, including IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan and his children. Kanaan served as the grand marshal.

"My kids ... they come here on a weekly basis and I love kids," Kanaan said. "That energy, just innocent energy actually builds up and makes me want to win the race."

After some tortoises didn't quite make it out of the gate and others had to be helped back onto the track, one was victorious...

Simon the radiated tortoise won the 43rd Zoopolis 500!

Congratulations to Simon! All five tortoises got to celebrate with a large platter of fruits and vegetables.

