Indy DPW announced crews have filled over 100,000 potholes this year

2023 marks the first of year of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.1 billion 5-year capital plan
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:10:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that crews have filled over 100,000 potholes so far this year.

According to DPW, crews have filled 100,176 potholes as of March 15. This has resolved 5,618 service requests for the year.

DPW is crediting their continued investment in the maintenance and rehabilitation of thoroughfares during the past several years for this accomplishment.

According to DPW, they were able to get hot-mix asphalt earlier than normal this year. Plants typically open in late March or April. This year DPW worked with asphalt plants to push the opening date up to February.

2023 marks the first of year of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $1.1 billion 5-year capital plan. The plan will make investments in roads, bridges, stormwater systems and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in Indianapolis.

With $10 million of funding budgeted for thoroughfare strip-patching, DPW expects major improvements in the coming months.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the RequestIndy website or mobile app. Hoosiers can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 with any concerns.

