IndyGo buses keep on rolling despite several inches of snow

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's snowstorm made driving in Indianapolis a challenge heading into the work week, but IndyGo drivers were not slowed down by the snow.

Indy's public transit system stayed on its regular weekday schedule, despite the winter weather which immobilized parts of the city.

"Leave the driving to us, leave your car behind so that you're not having to worry about others slipping and sliding into you," said Carrie Black of IndyGo.

Riders did use IndyGo, many of whom hopped on the bus from the Julia Carson Transportation Center in downtown Indianapolis.

"It's not good to be outside right now," said rider Meron Gebreyohanes. "Sometimes you have to walk and sometimes you have to do what you have to do."

IndyGo decided to keep its regular schedule so that both those who did not want to drive and those who could not drive could access as much of the city as possible.

"It's a huge responsibility," Black said. "It's one that we don't take lightly, but it's a mission that we're very proud of: to be able to get people where they need to go."

Bus drivers have already trained to handle the snow at IndyGo's practice facility.

The practice pays off when passengers like Gebreyohanes hop on.

"It's very good for you to take a ride on the bus," Gebreyohanes said. "It's helpful."

IndyGo fares are $1.75 each way. Riders can use cash, a material MyKey card, or the MyKey app.