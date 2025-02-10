IndyGo prepares to break ground on Blue Line bus route

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has spent years planning to replace one of its busiest routes with a bus rapid transit line on Washington Street. The planning will soon give way to construction.

IndyGo could break ground on the Blue Line route by the end of the month. The line will replace the 8 route and will connect Marion County between the Indianapolis International Airport and the town of Cumberland.

"It is a huge sigh of relief to finally be at this point," said Carrie Black of IndyGo. "The Blue Line has been a long time coming."

The Blue Line faced several challenges in its planning, including IndyGo scaling down the concept due to inflation and a bill in the statehouse last year that would have banned the bus-only lanes required for the Blue Line's construction.

The bus rapid transit line passed the planning stage thanks to a last-minute federal transportation grant approval from the Biden administration.

"We've been waiting and waiting," Black said. "Certainly when you are having a grant executed right as administrations are changing, it can be a little bit worrisome. Hopefully, it will be smooth sailing ahead."

The 8 bus, IndyGo's current route on Washington Street, typically experiences about a million rides per year. It is IndyGo's second-most popular route behind the Red Line, the agency's first bus rapid transit project.

"It takes me everywhere I need to go," said Heather McKinney, who often rides the 8 bus. "It is convenient and it comes every half hour."

The Blue Line is planned to serve riders every ten minutes and board at stations in the middle of Washington Street. The bus line could start operation as soon as 2028.

IndyGo is hosting open house meetings along the route this month to inform the public on how the construction will affect them. Each location will host meetings at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on their designated date.

The list of meetings is below:

