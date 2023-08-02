IU-Bloomington staple BuffaLouie's opening second location in Carmel

CARMEL — Following more than 35 years of success in Bloomington, BuffaLouie's will be opening a second location in Carmel.

Established by former IU student and Buffalo native Jay Lieser in 1987, BuffaLouie's has become a staple near the Indiana University campus in Bloomington. In 2010, the restaurant was purchased by Ed & Jaimie Schwartzman.

Schwartzman announced Wednesday on social media that they will be opening a second location in the Carmel Arts District near the Monon Trail, at the intersection of Main Street and Veterans Way. He says, "There is a lot do before we can begin serving our award-winning food - we're hoping to be open before the end of the year - but rest assured that the vision that Jay Lieser had in 1987 is still as vibrant as ever! We'll keep you updated as things progress. Can't wait to see old friends and new ones in Carmel!"