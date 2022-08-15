Joey Chestnut eyes popcorn world record at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — Competitive eater Joey Chesnut visited WRTV Monday morning to discuss his next attempt at a world record.

Chestnut explained his plans to eat 29, 24-ounce boxes of popcorn in eight minutes at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game on Aug. 23.

Chestnut will also be at Victory Field on Tuesday to hand out his Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce and sign autographs for the first 500 fans in the Center Field Plaza from 6 – 7 p.m.

On Aug. 23 Chestnut’s Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno Wing and Dipping Sauce will be distributed to fans upon exit while supplies last.

