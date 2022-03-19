Franklin library giving away free prom dresses, tuxedos this weekend

FRANKLIN — The Johnson County Public Library (JCPL) wants to help reduce the cost of going to prom by providing free dresses, suits, accessories and shoes to local high school students.

Project Prom will be held in a building behind the Franklin branch this year, located at 401 State Street. It is open to all students; you do not have to live in Johnson County or have a library card to attend.

More than 1,000 dresses in all sizes are available.

"The Library’s mission is to provide access to a wide range of resources, and Project Prom is a way we can help teens attend prom who otherwise might not have been able to attend due to the cost of purchasing formal wear,” said Kelly Staten, JCPL programming manager.

The event is taking place on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All high school teens can take home one dress or suit as well as one accessory and pair of shoes.