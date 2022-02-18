2 brothers pour candles for a good cause in Franklin

FRANKLIN — In Franklin, two brothers work to make candles for a good cause.

It all started with Eric Robinson, who was a student at Whiteland High School at the time. He taught himself how to hand-pour candles as he made Christmas gifts for family and friends. The candles went over well and the news of the candles began to spread.

"It started out just like word of mouth," said Eric's brother, Logan Robinson. "It was cool initially starting out being in high school. I've had a lot of support from friends and a lot of people in the community have, ya know, reached out or made a comment about how much they like the candles."

Eric founded Cause Candles, a local candle company on a mission to support his local community.

"Ten percent of all of our profits go to local nonprofits in the area," Logan Robinson said. "I think it's important to support small, local businesses and we think it's important to give back."

Logan, along with the brothers' mom, have jumped in to help with Cause Candles as he finishes up his degree from Vincennes University.

It is now a family affair, and their candles can be found at local shop Farm Girl Mercantile in downtown Franklin where they also host candle-making classes. They also travel to Southport Antique Mall and other locations.

"My personal favorite is one that we are going to pour today called Dry Gin and Cypress," says Logan. "It's one of our more popular ones. It's very floraly and its got kind of a piney undertone to it."

Making a quality candle and supporting good causes in the community is something the family stands behind.

"All of our candles are soy based candles," Logan said. "Two main benefits, one is that they burn, it burns really cleanly and the other thing is that the wax actually melts at a lower temperature, so you get a lot more life out of the candle as well."

The brothers plan to keep pouring their hearts into this local candle company and their hometown community no matter where their future careers take them.

"The biggest goal for me is to create a quality candle with every pour," Logan said.

Cause Candles is hosting their next Candle-Making 101 class at Farm Girl Mercantile on March 3. You can find them on Facebook to request a spot in the class. The cost is usually $25-30 and you can pour your own candle and enjoy food and drinks.