Greenwood woman killed in plane crash near Waco, Texas

MARLIN, Texas — A Greenwood woman was one of two people killed in a small engine plane crash Tuesday in Marlin, Texas.
The crash happened across from the Marlin Municipal Airport, officials said.
Thomas Sands, Jr., 55, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, were both identified as being killed in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Authorities said Sands was a resident of Sugarland, Texas, while Franklin was from Greenwood.
Officials have yet to release further details on how the Cessna TU206 crashed Tuesday afternoon during a landing.
