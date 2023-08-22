Interchurch pantry provides fans to residents of Johnson County during heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS — As heat continues to build in Central Indiana this week, Interchurch Food Pantry in Johnson County is offering free fans to anyone who needs them.

The pantry started 40 years ago served about 34,000 families.

The pantry is open five days a week and sees about 150 cars per day.

With assistance from a grant from Duke Energy, the pantry is now offering fans to help residents beat the heat.

Johnson County residents can request the fan by driving up to the pantry and requesting one.

When the pantry brings groceries, they will also bring the fan.

A full list of charities that received grants from Duke Energy to provide fans is below.



Area IV Agency on Aging and Community Action Programs – $8,000

Good Samaritan Network – $5,000

Heart of Indiana United Way – $2,500

Henry County Community Foundation – $2,500

Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation – $5,000

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County – $2,000

Johnson County Senior Services – $5,000

Ohio Valley Opportunities – $20,000

Salvation Army, Princeton – $5,000

Salvation Army, Shelbyville – $5,000

South Central Community Action Program – $5,000

United Way of Knox County – $5,000

United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties – $10,000

United Way of the Wabash Valley – $10,000

Western Indiana Community Action Agency – $2,000

“Indiana summers can be extremely hot, with August bringing some of the warmest days of the year,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “A simple fan can make a difference in avoiding heat-related illnesses and provide our senior and low-income customers with some comfort when temperatures rise.”