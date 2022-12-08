Johnson Memorial Health implements visitor restrictions amid rising flu cases

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson Memorial Health is restricting visitation due to a rising number of flu cases across Indiana.

According to a Thursday announcement from the network, the following guidelines are now in place:



Visitors with a positive COVID-19 or influenza test in the past 10 days or with symptoms won't be allowed to enter.

Patients with a positive COVID-19 or influenza test in the past 10 days or with symptoms may proceed directly to their provider appointment with no other stop.s

A screening identification sticker will be received and worn by the screen visitor or patient while in the facility.

All visitors must:



Check in at the front desk of the unit or office for additional screening and directions.

Wear masks to enter any facilities and keep the masks on at all times.

Be screened for influenza and COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to any facility.

The news follows an announcement that all Marion County hospitals will begin restricting visitors to help limit the spread of the flu.

As of last Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported that there had been 11 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state.

All 11 deaths being reported have been adults ages 50 and older.