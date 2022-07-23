Trafalagar teen returns to, sets record at Johnson County Fair

FRANKLIN — Friday night was showtime for Megan Murray at the Johnson County Fair.

"Find something that you love and set a goal to do it and achieve that goal," Murray said.

In August 2021, Murray and two friends were seriously injured in a car crash on the way to the Indiana State Fair.

She spent 98 days in the hospital and during that time, she kept thinking about her dream of competing in the Johnson County Fair.

"That has been my motivating goal throughout all of rehab and getting better," Murray said. "It feels amazing ... right now I have a record set at the Johnson County Fair."

Her steer set a Johnson County 4-H record sale in beef at $26,000.

"We are just so proud of her for sticking with it and pushing through all of the rehab to get her to this point," Megan's mom, Michelle Murray, said. "She's just an amazing young lady."

"You couldn't be more excited for her and proud of the community that we live in," Megan's father, Brian Murray, said.

In a few weeks, Megan is off to Oklahoma State University to major in agriculture business and farm & ranch management. But for now, she's basking in the thrill of the record and enjoying her hometown community.

"I can't love this community more than what I am right now," Megan said.

The other two girls who were in the pickup are also doing well.