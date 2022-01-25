Justice for Da Tara Johnson: a family's fight

INDIANAPOLIS — A week after losing their 18-year-old daughter, the family of Da Tara Johnson is fighting for justice and information that can lead to an arrest.

A Facebook group, "Justice for Da Tara Johnson," has already captured the attention of thousands of people across the state.

"She danced to Tik Toks; me and her, that was our thing," said Amber Freeman, Da Tara's mother.

Amber Freeman still finds it hard to put into words what happened on January 16.

"My daughter did not deserve this," said Amber Freeman.

Around 1:30 a.m. that Sunday on Creek Way just south of East Hanna Avenue, IMPD got a call about a person shot.

"A phone call was placed from her cell phone around 1:30 in the morning. A male’s voice was on the call. We don't know what was said, the detectives don't want us to hear,” said Freeman.

When they got there, officers found 18-year-old Da Tara Johnson left for dead inside of her apartment.

"They didn't give an address, but they had a ping where the call came from. They had to go door-from-door where her door was open, and they saw her laying from a gunshot wound," said Amber Freeman.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital where she died hours later. Her phone and car were nowhere to be found.

The family believes someone Johnson was dating is responsible for her death.

"As a community, he could be brought to justice. It's still people out there who have a heart, everybody's not cold-hearted like the man who did this to her," said Eric Freeman, Da Tara Johnson's father.

Adding to the family's heartbreak, days after Johnson died, a fake GoFundMe account started circulating and raised thousands of dollars. Someone who had access to her Facebook account was sharing messages to her family and friends, the family said.

“Everybody was sharing to shut it down and maybe an hour later it was another post on her Facebook saying 'I'm okay, I'm in heaven now,'" said Amber Freeman.

The family has reached out to investigators about those posts. Meanwhile, they've started their own Facebook group as they search for answers.

Provided by Da Tara's family Da Tara Johnson

The family says the person who created the Go Fund Me got nearly close to $9,000. As of tonight, they are not aware of an official fundraising effort in their daughter's name. IMPD says there are no updates in the case at this time and still asks those with valuable information to come forward.

"We're not going to give people a chance to forget about this. As the days go on and we bury her and we go on to our regular lives, we're not going to let this die down. We're going to apply the pressure," said Eric Freeman.