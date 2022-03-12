Watch
Kan-Kan Cinema to screen Ukraine documentary, donate proceeds to nonprofit

Hoosiers in central Indiana are showing their support for Ukraine in many unique ways.
Posted at 11:33 PM, Mar 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie will be screening “Maidan”, a documentary about the 2014 Ukrainian uprising. All proceeds will go to a Ukrainian nonprofit.

Ukrainian-American Zina Kumok came up with the idea. Watching the Russian invasion has been emotional for her, so she wanted to do something to help.

“What if we show a documentary about the 2014 revolution in Ukraine?” she thought to herself.

She thinks the documentary will add context for Americans who may not understand how her home country got to this point.

“They've been fighting for independence since the Bolsheviks. Putin is not happy with what's happening over there, because they are becoming more democratic and more of their own nation,” she said.

The 2014 Maidan Revolution changed the balance of power for the former Soviet country.

“The Ukrainian people took to the streets to protest their pro-Russian president. They've been trying to get out of Russia's shadow for so long, and this is their really important stand,” said Kumok.

Kumok says the revolution and its aftermath have led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

She teamed up with her friend Daniel Jacobson, programming director at the Kan-Kan, to bring the film to the masses. Jacobson jumped at the chance.

“So the documentary ‘Maidan’ is not a traditional doc per se. You feel like you're there when it's happening. I think if you let the documentary wash over you, you're going to walk away feeling connected to what's happening in Ukraine right now,” he said.

Showings are at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, at Kan-Kan, at 1258 Windsor St. Tickets are $12. All proceeds go to Razom, a Ukrainian nonprofit that works to provide medical supplies and tell Ukrainian stories.

