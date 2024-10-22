Kokomo's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area begins Oct. 25

KOKOMO — The City of Kokomo will implement its new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) this weekend.

Residents will be able to purchase alcohol from approved businesses and enjoy them outside within the DORA boundaries. DORA will operate year-round from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“The launch of the DORA is an exciting step for Kokomo and our downtown businesses,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. “This initiative will create a more dynamic downtown experience, attracting residents and visitors to support our local businesses and enjoy our events. By allowing people to explore our community while enjoying a beverage responsibly, we’re fostering a vibrant, social atmosphere that will boost the local economy and enhance the spirit of our city.”

Businesses currently approved to participate in the DORA program:

Cook McDoogal's Irish Pub

100 N. Main St.

Cooper's Pub

113 E. Sycamore St.

The Coterie

107 W. Sycamore St.

Foxes Trail

305 S. Main St.

The Hobson

110 N. Washington St.

Marble the Steakhouse

500 N. Buckeye St.

Oscar's Pizza

515 N. Buckeye St.

Sun King Brewery

500 N. Buckeye St.

Kokomo is one of many Indiana cities to implement DORA. Other cities include Speedway, Westfield, and Noblesville.

The program aims to enhance local businesses and promoting a social, pedestrian-friendly environment