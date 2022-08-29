Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations

INDIANAPOLIS – Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place.
Under new owner Fabio De La Cruz, the mall, once a crown jewel of the city, will aim to become a landmark once again for shoppers.
Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
By the end of all renovations, the area is set to include a sports park, hotel and apartments.
