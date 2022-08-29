Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations

Lafayette Square Mall.JPG
Jason Strong / WRTV
Lafayette Square Mall.JPG
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 15:34:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS – Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place.

Under new owner Fabio De La Cruz, the mall, once a crown jewel of the city, will aim to become a landmark once again for shoppers.

Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.

By the end of all renovations, the area is set to include a sports park, hotel and apartments.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE